KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Tops $7.15 on Top Exchanges

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for approximately $7.15 or 0.00042333 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $703.20 million and $4.32 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

