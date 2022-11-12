Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Short Interest Down 38.8% in October

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,432,200 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the October 15th total of 2,341,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 318.3 days.

Land Securities Group stock remained flat at $6.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

