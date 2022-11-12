LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Short Interest Up 213.3% in October

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 213.3% from the October 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 801,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance
LVTX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market cap of $125.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -1.34. LAVA Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20.
LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 812.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LAVA Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of LAVA Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile
LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.
