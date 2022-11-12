LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Short Interest Up 213.3% in October

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 213.3% from the October 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 801,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance

LVTX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market cap of $125.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -1.34. LAVA Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20.

Get LAVA Therapeutics alerts:

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 812.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LAVA Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LAVA Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LAVA Therapeutics stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LVTX Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 610,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 2.41% of LAVA Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.