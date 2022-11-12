Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 615,593 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,569,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 615,593 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $43,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,967,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,221,000 after acquiring an additional 711,672 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 853,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after buying an additional 53,176 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 691.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,623,000 after acquiring an additional 701,806 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 218.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,781,000 after acquiring an additional 532,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 25.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 112,906 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNN opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.68.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNN. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($13.70) to GBX 1,116 ($12.85) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($17.85) to GBX 1,530 ($17.62) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,362.67.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

