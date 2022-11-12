Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $33,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 27,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $120.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.44.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

