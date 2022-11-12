Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $37.23 Million Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66,455 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $37,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 95.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 99.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $39.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.30 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. Research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.21.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

