Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 64,839 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,839 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $53,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 35,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 9.1% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $330.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.30 and its 200 day moving average is $295.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.11.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.