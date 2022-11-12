Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 14.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 12.2% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,762,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,932,000 after purchasing an additional 300,008 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,400,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,295 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 111.9% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,056,000 after purchasing an additional 722,560 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 12.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,177,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,577,000 after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

NYSE LEN opened at $88.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 7.73. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.92%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

