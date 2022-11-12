Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,408,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,514 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 5.69% of Leslie’s worth $158,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Leslie’s by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 365,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,194,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,314,000 after acquiring an additional 113,079 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 33,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000.

Leslie’s stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. 4,074,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,497. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LESL shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

