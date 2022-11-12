Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. 622,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,964. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $435.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.36. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.
