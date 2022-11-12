Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the October 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Price Performance
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals stock remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,528. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile
