Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the October 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Price Performance

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals stock remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,528. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.

Get Liberty Star Uranium & Metals alerts:

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. Its principal property is the Hay Mountain project that comprises 35 mineral exploration permits covering an area of 15,793.24 acres, as well as 93 federal lode mining claims covering an area of 1,594.68 acres located to the southeast of Tombstone; and the Red Rock Canyon gold property, part of Hay Mountain project covering an area of 6,653 acres of State of Arizona Mineral Exploration Permits and 320 acres of Federal Lode Mining Claims.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.