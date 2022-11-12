Lido Staked ETH Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.29 Billion (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $4.29 billion and approximately $1.57 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,231.06 or 0.07363757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,714,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,712,365.08517523 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,229.1485193 USD and is up 6.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,474,400.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars.

