Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,318 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Linde worth $82,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Linde by 16.1% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Linde by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Linde by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Linde by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $330.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.70.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($370.00) to €355.00 ($355.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.11.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

