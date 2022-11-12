Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 582.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,826 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $20,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $26.91 on Friday, hitting $463.86. 3,061,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,828. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $432.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.69. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $328.20 and a one year high of $494.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

