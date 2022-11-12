LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

LXU has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

NYSE:LXU traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.52. 1,576,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,091. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.67. LSB Industries has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $27.45.

In related news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $207,547,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,672,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,725,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $207,547,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,672,500 shares in the company, valued at $21,725,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $83,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,053,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,417,863.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

