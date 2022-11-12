Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on LITE. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.08.

Lumentum Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $57.73 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a one year low of $55.18 and a one year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 6.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 82.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 17.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 63.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

