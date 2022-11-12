MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-$0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.00 million-$182.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.28 million.
NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.04. 829,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,996. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.98.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTSI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.09.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
