MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-$0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.00 million-$182.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.28 million.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.04. The company had a trading volume of 829,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,996. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.92.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTSI. Barclays cut their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,520 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $87,901.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $87,901.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,549.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $225,870.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,441.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 183,246 shares of company stock worth $11,634,788 over the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,621,000 after buying an additional 52,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 269,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.