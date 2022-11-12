MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-$0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.00 million-$182.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.28 million.
MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.04. The company had a trading volume of 829,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,996. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTSI. Barclays cut their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.09.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,621,000 after buying an additional 52,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 269,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
