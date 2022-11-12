Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Purchased by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of M. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 13.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Macy’s by 74.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 97,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 41,550 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $634,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 44.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Macy’s Trading Up 4.2 %

M has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

NYSE M opened at $21.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.74. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

Macy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading

