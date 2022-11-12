MagnetGold (MTG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $152.66 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 12th. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $152.66 million and $4,713.93 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00003229 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $99.77 or 0.00591028 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,196.74 or 0.30785681 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000357 BTC.

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

