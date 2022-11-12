Mangham Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mangham Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.8% of Mangham Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,622,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,368. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.62. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.