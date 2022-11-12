Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 607,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $785,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Markel by 622.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,930,000 after acquiring an additional 51,358 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Markel by 133.8% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after acquiring an additional 37,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 875.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 1,757.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $1,287.13. 44,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,272. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,168.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1,250.02. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -130.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 956 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,450.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.