Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $12.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.5% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. FIDELIS iM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.30. 575,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,111. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $238.84.

