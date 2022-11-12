Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $77,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $87,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSGX stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.58. 107,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,838. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.87. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $42.07 and a 12-month high of $64.72.

