MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,700 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the October 15th total of 623,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSMKF remained flat at $37.25 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.68. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $37.25.

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Company Profile

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co operates a chain of drug stores and pharmacies in Japan. As of June 30, 2020, it operated through a network of 1,726 stores in 47 prefectures in Japan. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co was founded in 1932 and is based in Matsudo, Japan.

