McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Lifted by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 31.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $271.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.93. The company has a market cap of $198.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

