MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDU. Citigroup boosted their price target on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $30.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,798. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $28.11. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MDU Resources Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 439,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,866,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,756,000 after buying an additional 271,614 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 29,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

