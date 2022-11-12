MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDU. Citigroup boosted their price target on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
MDU Resources Group Price Performance
MDU stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $30.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,798. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $28.11. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72.
About MDU Resources Group
MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.
