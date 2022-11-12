Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Short Interest Update

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the October 15th total of 305,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 296,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDNA. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 252,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 51,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc lifted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 105,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 65,663 shares in the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MDNA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.61. 635,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,327. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

