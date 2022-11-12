MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 120.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI stock opened at $974.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 181.54 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,642.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $881.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $835.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

