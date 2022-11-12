Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Short Interest Down 97.1% in October

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2022

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINNGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the October 15th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBINN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.14. 3,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,570. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.93. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $27.10.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merchants Bancorp

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director Anne E. Sellers purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director Anne E. Sellers purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terry A. Oznick acquired 2,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.