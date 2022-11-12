Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Short Interest Down 97.1% in October

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the October 15th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ MBINN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.14. 3,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,570. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.93. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $27.10.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%.
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
