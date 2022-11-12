Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Raised by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 285 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 11,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,114,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,223. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,411,133 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $113.02 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $353.83. The company has a market capitalization of $299.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.64.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

