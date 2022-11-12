Metal (MTL) Market Capitalization Tops $43.19 Million

Metal (MTL) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Metal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003855 BTC on exchanges. Metal has a market capitalization of $43.19 million and $7.13 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metal has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010115 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.67 or 0.00586883 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,139.67 or 0.30569792 BTC.

About Metal

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.