Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $38.95-$39.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $39.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.09 billion-$4.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.92 billion. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $11.55-$11.65 EPS.

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,357.20.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $15.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,464.38. 138,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,479. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,211.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1,232.97. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,512,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,512,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,561 shares of company stock worth $5,976,317. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

