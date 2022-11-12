Mina Trading 24.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Mina has a total market cap of $413.23 million and approximately $17.44 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mina has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00003324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 739,118,268 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 738,307,752.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.5370627 USD and is down -8.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $21,530,201.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

