Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Shares Up 2.4%

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Rating) was up 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01). Approximately 2,829,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 1,292,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

Minoan Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £7.69 million and a PE ratio of -10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.07.

About Minoan Group

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

