Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,354 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Deere & Company worth $79,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 22.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.58.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $406.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.