Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,392 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,502 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Netflix worth $93,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $290.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.91. The company has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cfra lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.55.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

