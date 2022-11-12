Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 13,017 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $74,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE GS opened at $385.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $412.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,862,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 793,089 shares of company stock worth $23,149,366. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. Barclays dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

