Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Dollar General worth $59,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 240.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Dollar General by 68.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 119.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $249.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.75. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

