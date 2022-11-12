Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVR in the first quarter worth $200,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at $332,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 2,497.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 151.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total value of $4,955,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at $27,855,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,491.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,129.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,222.76. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,582.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

