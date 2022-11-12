Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,407 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

NIKE Stock Up 6.6 %

NYSE NKE opened at $106.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $177.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

