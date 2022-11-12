Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.57 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,428,000 after buying an additional 739,005 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,468,896,000 after buying an additional 310,451 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,827,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 409,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,577,000 after buying an additional 107,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after buying an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.33.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $362.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.12 and a 200-day moving average of $333.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

