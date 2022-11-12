Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in State Street by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its holdings in State Street by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:STT opened at $80.99 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

