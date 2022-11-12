Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €480.00 ($480.00) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of ASML from €595.00 ($595.00) to €520.00 ($520.00) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $674.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $576.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $458.06 and a 200-day moving average of $503.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ASML has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $881.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of ASML by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in ASML by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in ASML by 26.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

