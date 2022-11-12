Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.78. 9,119,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,221,223. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $153.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

