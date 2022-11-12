MUSE ENT NFT One Day Volume Tops $7,844.57 (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 23.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $502.88 million and $7,844.57 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00003326 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.44733431 USD and is down -8.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,703.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

