Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Myers Industries to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.44. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Myers Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Myers Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Myers Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Myers Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Myers Industries by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

(Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.