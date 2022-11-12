Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Short Interest Up 307.0% in October

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 307.0% from the October 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nascent Biotech Stock Performance

Nascent Biotech stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 405,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,286. Nascent Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

Get Nascent Biotech alerts:

Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nascent Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nascent Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.