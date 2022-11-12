Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Short Interest Up 307.0% in October

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 307.0% from the October 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nascent Biotech Stock Performance
Nascent Biotech stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 405,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,286. Nascent Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.
Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Nascent Biotech
Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.
