Navcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $99.63 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $99.63 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00120252 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00225022 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00065631 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00028826 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000353 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,835,041 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.