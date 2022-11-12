Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
NMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance
Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 276,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $833.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.08. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners
Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navios Maritime Partners (NMM)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.