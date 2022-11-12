Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

NMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 276,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $833.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.08. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMM. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at about $461,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 360.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $20,932,000. Institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.